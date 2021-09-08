ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. ReneSola also posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Sidoti assumed coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of SOL stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 34,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.98 million, a P/E ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25. ReneSola has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $35.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ReneSola by 31.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,685,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,926 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 357.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after buying an additional 833,932 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 65.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 211,419 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 45.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 110,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the second quarter worth $2,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

