Royale Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $232,420.00 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $958,600.01 and $232,420.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0957 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00060580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00133564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.25 or 0.00189363 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.04 or 0.07248752 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,185.58 or 1.00234810 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.16 or 0.00901001 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

