First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.57 Million

Equities analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to report sales of $94.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.07 million to $95.73 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $93.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year sales of $381.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.38 million to $382.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $386.85 million, with estimates ranging from $373.60 million to $395.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Shares of FCF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 342.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 538,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,740,000 after acquiring an additional 333,180 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 284.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 315,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 233,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,496,000 after acquiring an additional 223,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

