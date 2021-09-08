Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.19 Billion

Equities analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to post sales of $8.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.21 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $6.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $27.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.58 billion to $27.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $36.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.35 billion to $38.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.15. 1,353,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,518,312. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,682 shares of company stock worth $12,082,346. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $993,414,000 after buying an additional 7,966,929 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after buying an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,935,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

