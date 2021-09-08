$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.13. Kelly Services posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KELYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

NASDAQ KELYA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,676. The stock has a market cap of $737.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.25. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth about $937,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

