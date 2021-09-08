$156.77 Million in Sales Expected for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will report $156.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.78 million. Switch posted sales of $128.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $599.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $596.20 million to $601.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $686.36 million, with estimates ranging from $607.00 million to $714.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Shares of SWCH traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.54. 86,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,901. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.96 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other Switch news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $2,166,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 478,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,361,125.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 92,314 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,935,824.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 910,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,910,890 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Switch by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,281,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,923,000 after purchasing an additional 367,871 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Switch by 232.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,858,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,886,000 after acquiring an additional 510,333 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Switch by 10.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,794,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,539,000 after acquiring an additional 750,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter valued at $73,128,000. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

