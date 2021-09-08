Actinium (ACM) Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. Actinium has a total market cap of $900,677.98 and $14,558.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 34,400,650 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

