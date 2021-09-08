Ares Protocol (ARES) Market Cap Achieves $5.01 Million

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $5.01 million and $644,565.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00060933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00134156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00190053 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.22 or 0.07243672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,048.57 or 0.99921804 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.93 or 0.00731103 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,865,076 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

