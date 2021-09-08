Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.4% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $184.92. 476,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,023,105. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $336.02 billion, a PE ratio of 105.85, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

