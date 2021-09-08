$8.14 Million in Sales Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will announce $8.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.20 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $9.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $44.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $44.83 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $51.53 million, with estimates ranging from $51.13 million to $51.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Simulations Plus.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLP. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,822. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.74. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $41.74 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $916.25 million, a PE ratio of 81.84, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of -0.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,472. Company insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Simulations Plus by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 64,464 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Simulations Plus by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Simulations Plus by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.