$440,000.00 in Sales Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will report $440,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $530,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $500,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.79 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.75% and a negative return on equity of 304.81%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

INFI traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 53,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,833. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $5.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 49.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

