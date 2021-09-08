Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $677.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will post sales of $677.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $686.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $670.30 million. Twilio posted sales of $447.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Twilio.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price objective (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

Twilio stock traded down $7.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $351.64. 98,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,784. Twilio has a 12-month low of $216.23 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.03 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.99.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total transaction of $1,144,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,516 shares of company stock valued at $65,693,830 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 357.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $29,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.