Insider Buying: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Buys 27,500 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 27,500 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $3.03. 772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,551. Spark Networks SE has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 million, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOV shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.
Spark Networks Company Profile
Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.
