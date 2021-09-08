agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

Shares of NYSE:AGL traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.31. 35,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.14. agilon health has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $498.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million. Research analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth $9,116,816,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth $314,838,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth $302,722,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth $283,757,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth $244,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

