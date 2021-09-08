Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Investec raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of LYG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 234,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 998,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 37,544 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 79,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 810,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 39,729 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 30,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

