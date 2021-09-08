Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Investec raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.
Shares of LYG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 234,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.53.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.
