JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ENLAY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enel in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Enel alerts:

OTCMKTS ENLAY traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,466. Enel has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.