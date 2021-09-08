USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,628 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 39,080 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 193.7% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 70,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 46,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,186 shares of company stock worth $956,254 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.92. 333,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,317,432. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $227.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.62.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

