Scotiabank Increases i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Price Target to C$4.25

i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IAUCF. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:IAUCF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.47. 168,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,519. i-80 Gold has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.05.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

