Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.91 EPS

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.91), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%.
NASDAQ DADA traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 29,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,059. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11. Dada Nexus has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $61.27.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dada Nexus stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 1,437.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,963 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Dada Nexus worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.
About Dada Nexus
Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.
