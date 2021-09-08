Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ormeus Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $892,275.13 and $373,228.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00060973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00134323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.00194509 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.78 or 0.07198205 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,374.57 or 0.99831326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.03 or 0.00742761 BTC.

About Ormeus Ecosystem

Ormeus Ecosystem’s genesis date was June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. The official message board for Ormeus Ecosystem is medium.com/ormeus . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official website is eco-system.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

