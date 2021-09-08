Bithao Price Hits $0.15 (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Bithao coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges. Bithao has a total market cap of $8.13 million and $2.58 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bithao has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00059016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00160540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00044468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.35 or 0.00724064 BTC.

Bithao is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. Bithao’s official website is bithao.io/bithao-home . The official message board for Bithao is N/A

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bithao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bithao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

