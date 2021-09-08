TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) will announce $22.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.69 million to $22.77 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC reported sales of $23.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full year sales of $86.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.47 million to $87.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $103.55 million, with estimates ranging from $100.54 million to $106.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 49.57%. The business had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. 204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,385. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $468.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

