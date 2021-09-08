CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.39 Billion

Equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will announce $7.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.81 billion. CNH Industrial reported sales of $6.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year sales of $32.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.02 billion to $33.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $34.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $35.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

CNHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.19. 120,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 30.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 539,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 125,279 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 13.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 711.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.