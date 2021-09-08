Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shore Bancshares.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,172,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 54,454 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 35,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,488,000 after buying an additional 90,877 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHBI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.54. The company had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,813. The firm has a market cap of $206.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. Shore Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.80%.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

