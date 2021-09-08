$69.65 Million in Sales Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to announce sales of $69.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.73 million and the lowest is $63.30 million. Euronav reported sales of $205.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $402.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $365.00 million to $430.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $813.26 million, with estimates ranging from $717.60 million to $888.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.35 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EURN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Euronav by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Euronav by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after buying an additional 320,025 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Euronav by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,170,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Euronav by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 20,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronav stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 19,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,162. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Euronav’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

