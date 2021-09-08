$1.24 EPS Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $1,042,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 125,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $27.20. 39,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.75. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

