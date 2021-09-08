$1.24 EPS Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $1,042,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 125,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $27.20. 39,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.75. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.