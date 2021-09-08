Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.12. Ribbon Communications posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ribbon Communications.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RBBN shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 76,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 13,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,866. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.