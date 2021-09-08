Gries Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Gries Financial LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Gries Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.6% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,839 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 259.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.57.

UNH stock traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $416.58. 61,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,323. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $431.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.40. The company has a market capitalization of $392.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

