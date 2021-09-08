Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Purchases 445 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Facebook by 12.8% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 7.8% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 801,970 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $278,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $6.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $375.55. 334,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,666,282. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $360.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.87.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total value of $84,247.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,995,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock worth $914,197,438. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

