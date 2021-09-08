Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.12 Million

Brokerages expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to post sales of $20.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.40 million and the lowest is $19.98 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $16.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year sales of $80.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.56 million to $83.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $89.77 million, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $98.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSWC shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of CSWC stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 25.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 70,550 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 15.0% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 135,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 17,602 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

