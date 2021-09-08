Zacks: Analysts Expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 13.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SB. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 82,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.03. 20,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,503. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a market cap of $481.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.80.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

