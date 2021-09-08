Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lifted by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 12,833 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 764,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,186 shares of company stock worth $956,254 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.92. 301,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,317,432. The firm has a market cap of $227.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.62.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

