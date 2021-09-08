Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) shares were down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.68. Approximately 16,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 786,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COMP shares. Compass Point raised shares of Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Compass’s revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

