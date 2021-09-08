iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,290 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 37,331 shares.The stock last traded at $428.48 and had previously closed at $431.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $416.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 12,242.0% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 118,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,815,000 after purchasing an additional 117,401 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,736,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 116.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

