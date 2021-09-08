Treat DAO Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last Week (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.94 or 0.00008488 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $146,573.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00061399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.00132767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.27 or 0.00198836 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.10 or 0.07208298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,307.63 or 0.99787577 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $345.55 or 0.00744619 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

