Analysts Set R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Target Price at $28.80

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in R1 RCM by 413.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in R1 RCM by 142.1% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 6,432 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of R1 RCM stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $19.43. 28,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,699. R1 RCM has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $23.30.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

