Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNLI. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $942,499.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $117,852.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,186 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNLI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,449. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 188.04 and a beta of 1.88.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

