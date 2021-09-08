Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Receives $6.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GGB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

GGB traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $5.08. 747,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,454,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. Gerdau has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.1048 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 151.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 103.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 2.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

