Head-To-Head Review: Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) versus Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK)

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) and Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Cass Information Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ucommune International pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 62.7%. Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ucommune International has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cass Information Systems and Ucommune International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems $144.96 million 4.23 $25.18 million N/A N/A Ucommune International $134.43 million 0.59 -$74.86 million N/A N/A

Cass Information Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Ucommune International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Ucommune International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cass Information Systems and Ucommune International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems 17.71% 10.18% 1.21% Ucommune International N/A -24.52% -13.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cass Information Systems and Ucommune International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Cass Information Systems beats Ucommune International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc. engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations. The Banking Services segment focuses on the provision of banking services primarily to privately held businesses and faith-based ministries. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Ucommune International Company Profile

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 234 spaces across 54 cities, which provided approximately 57,500 workstations. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, China.

