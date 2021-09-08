Civic (CVC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $259.32 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Civic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a market capitalization of $350.73 million and approximately $259.32 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Civic has traded up 50.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00059452 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.83 or 0.00159214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00044334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $338.24 or 0.00729465 BTC.

Civic Coin Profile

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

