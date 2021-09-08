Lendingblock (LND) 1-Day Volume Tops $876.00

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Lendingblock has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Lendingblock coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendingblock has a market cap of $6.57 million and $876.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00059452 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.83 or 0.00159214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00044334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.24 or 0.00729465 BTC.

About Lendingblock

LND is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,162,769 coins. The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Lendingblock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

