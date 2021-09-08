Helpico (HELP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.00

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Helpico coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helpico has a total market capitalization of $2,410.56 and $12.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Helpico has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00061238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00133419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00192579 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.56 or 0.07202220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,503.54 or 1.00291145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.46 or 0.00742879 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

