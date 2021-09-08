Analysts Anticipate Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.30. Vipshop posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vipshop.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIPS. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

NYSE:VIPS traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 286,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,983,993. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 44.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vipshop (VIPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.