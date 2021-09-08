Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Trading Down 7.4% After Insider Selling

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) shares fell 7.4% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $22.61 and last traded at $22.61. 11,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 332,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

Specifically, major shareholder Stephens Harriet Calhoun Trust sold 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $44,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Miller sold 52,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $1,345,434.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,167. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CONN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a market cap of $666.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Conn’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Conn’s by 399.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Conn’s by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

