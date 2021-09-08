Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 732 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 2.3% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $39,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 79,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $562,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 29.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.41. The stock had a trading volume of 74,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,135. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $125.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.72 and its 200 day moving average is $240.51.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.60.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

