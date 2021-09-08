Analysts Expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to Post $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to post earnings per share of $1.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.19. TFI International reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion.

TFII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$104.95 price objective (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4,259.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,992,000 after buying an additional 1,643,190 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth $27,158,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFI International stock traded down $4.41 on Friday, reaching $110.53. The stock had a trading volume of 27,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,285. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TFI International has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $116.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

