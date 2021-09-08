Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $177-178 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.84 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.270-$0.290 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $298.26.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded down $7.50 on Wednesday, reaching $255.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,445. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.49 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.52. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,175,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total value of $42,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $700,478.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

