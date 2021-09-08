$0.05 EPS Expected for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.06. Identiv reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Identiv.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

INVE stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,642. Identiv has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $390.02 million, a PE ratio of -434.75 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Identiv by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Identiv in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Identiv by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Identiv by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 642,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 33,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Identiv in the 1st quarter worth $1,494,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

