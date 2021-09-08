BLOCKv Hits Market Capitalization of $31.61 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One BLOCKv coin can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $31.61 million and approximately $203,110.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00059815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00158726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014904 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $339.62 or 0.00731773 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

