ZENZO Hits Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $24.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00051451 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00080408 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00020587 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.47 or 0.00367309 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00045093 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000714 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.